Newborn baby found dead in west Phoenix may have been outside overnight, police say

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help after a baby was found dead early Tuesday morning. Around 5:45 a.m., someone called police after finding the body of a newborn in the area of 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street, which is just south of Camelback Road. It’s unclear exactly where the child was found, but police say the body was “out in an open area.”

Officers and homicide detectives continued processing the scene and interviewing witnesses Tuesday morning. Police believe the body could have been there since Monday. While they haven’t released the gender, police say it is an “obvious newborn.”

“As you can imagine, these types of cases never get easy, nothing you can do to prepare for something like this,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky. “It’s difficult for everyone involved, from the officers who respond to the citizen who located [the remains].”

Residents in the neighborhood were left shaken up after the news. “I’ve lived here almost 20 years and I never saw, never heard nothing like this. So for me, it’s really bad,” said Genoveva Rodriguez. Another neighbor, Lil Ariola, said she felt sad for those involved. “For me, it’s sad because I would hate to be the woman that was sitting by herself having a baby,” said Ariola.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call Phoenix police. To remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

The body has been turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner. The case is similar to another recent investigation, when a newborn was found dead in a west Phoenix McDonald’s on March 27. Police have still not located that child’s mother.

Sgt. Krynsky also wanted to stress that there are resources that would-be mothers can turn to, such as the Arizona Department of Child Safety’s Safe Haven Newborn program.

