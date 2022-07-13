Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican air force plane has landed at an airport near Mexico City bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month. They were the first to be returned of the 26 Mexicans among those who died of heat and dehydration in a locked truck trailer abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27. Mexico’s coordinator for North American affairs says the bodies are being taken by land to the victims’ hometowns for burial. Arturo Rocha says in his Twitter account that another flight will to San Antonio on Thursday to bring back eight more bodies. Migrants from Honduras and Guatemala also were among those who died in the deadliest known smuggling attempt in the United States.