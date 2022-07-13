Hayward homicide suspect captured in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said a wanted homicide suspect from a Hayward murder was arrested in Soledad Wednesday.

Victor Lucero, 31, of Oakland, was taken into custody at the Foods Co parking lot without incident, according to police. A compliance search was conducted at a home on Ledesma Street, but it is unknown if additional evidence was found.

The murder Lucero is alleged to be involved in occurred in October of 2021. At around 6:50 p.m., officers arrived at the 400 block of West A Street for reports of an injured, unconscious man on the ground.

Police say victim Yeison Toroc, 25, suffered injuries after being assaulted according to Hayward Police. He was taken to a Hayward hospital and later died of his injuries.

Six suspects were identified as of June 30, 2022, for this assault. Lucero was the sixth and final suspect to be arrested, according to police.

The other suspects were identified as: