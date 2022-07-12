WATCH: Purse snatching in Santa Cruz caught on camera

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police need the public's help finding a purse snatcher caught in the above video.

This incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Seacliff Drive. The man in the video robbed an elderly woman's purse and ran away, said deputies.

"The suspect was last seen getting into what is believed to be a 2002 gold infinity or similar 4-door sedan with tinted windows," said the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. He drove away southbound on Seacliff Drive.

The man is in his mid 20's with shaggy hair, wearing a baseball hat, red/blue and white "PUMA" shirt and yellow athletic shorts, according the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.