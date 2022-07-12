UN stresses key communications role to combat disinformation

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council say smore needs to be done to counter disinformation and misinformation about the U.N.’s 12 far-flung peacekeeping operations, which have faced growing attacks especially on social media. A Brazilian-drafted presidential statement approved Tuesday by all 15 council members says the U.N. must “improve the culture of strategic communications across civilian, military and police components” of peacekeeping missions. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a recent survey found that nearly half of the 90,000 U.N. peacekeepers feel misinformation and disinformation severely affect their work and threaten their safety and security.