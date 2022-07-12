Sydney Sweeney celebrated her two Emmy nominations with a teary call to her mom

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Sydney Sweeney appeared in two of the buzziest shows of the last year — “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” — and earned Emmy nominations for both.

To celebrate her nominations for best supporting actress in the drama and limited series categories, the 24-year-old made a tearful phone call to her mom.

On HBO’s disorienting teen drama “Euphoria,” Sweeney had a standout season as the hopelessly romantic high schooler Cassie, who lies to her friends and family about a toxic relationship. On the prickly satire “The White Lotus,” also on HBO, she’s much more vicious as Olivia, a Nietzsche-reading college student whose friendship with a less wealthy pal dissolves while on a posh Hawaiian vacation. In both series, Sweeney’s characters wreak havoc, albeit for different reasons.

Offscreen, though, Sweeney appears to have a much more loving relationship with her mother than her characters do. In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, she wipes tears from her eyes as she speaks with her mom on the phone. In the caption, she thanked her mother for her help fostering her career.

“Mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!” she wrote, punctuating with joyful emojis.

Several of Sweeney’s castmates on both “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” were nominated, too, including 2020 best drama actress winner Zendaya and Sweeney’s onscreen parents in the latter series, Connie Britton and Steve Zahn. Both series were nominated for the top awards in their categories — best drama series and best limited series.

Sweeney, a first-time Emmy nominee this year, joins an even more exclusive club of actors nominated for two different roles in the same year. Other actors who’ve accomplished the feat include Elisabeth Moss and Ted Danson, according to awards prediction site Gold Derby.

