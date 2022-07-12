Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 10:14 AM
Published 10:09 AM

San Francisco Giants honor fallen Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.

Salinas Police Department

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Oracle Park held its Law Enforcement Appreciation Night Monday, and Salinas Police were invited to honor one of their own.

Officer Jorge David Alvaardo Jr. was murdered while on duty in February when he conducted a traffic stop.

During the pre-game activities, Officer Alvarado Jr's name appeared on the big board. Salinas Police Chief Filice, Sergeant Parker, and the motor unit were all in attendance.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content