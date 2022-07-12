San Francisco Giants honor fallen Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Oracle Park held its Law Enforcement Appreciation Night Monday, and Salinas Police were invited to honor one of their own.

Officer Jorge David Alvaardo Jr. was murdered while on duty in February when he conducted a traffic stop.

During the pre-game activities, Officer Alvarado Jr's name appeared on the big board. Salinas Police Chief Filice, Sergeant Parker, and the motor unit were all in attendance.