Police: Soledad hit-and-run injuries send elderly woman to Natividad Hospital

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police are urging the public to help find a hit-and-run suspect that caused major injuries to an elderly woman.

The crash happened on Front Street and East Street on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was using her walker to cross the street, in the crosswalk, when she was hit by a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

The woman was taken to Natividad with major injuries.

Witnesses say a dark-colored GMC Terrain driven by a Hispanic male left the scene after hitting the woman. Police believe the car has left front to middle front damage from hitting her.

The vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Andalucia Drive.