Crews battling a wildfire near Beaver Creek Wilderness area

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Crews were battling a wildfire Tuesday afternoon that broken out north of the Beaver Creek Wilderness area in northern Arizona.

Coconino National Forest officials said the wildfire was reported just before 11 a.m. and the cause was under investigation.

They said the wildfire was estimated at more than 70 acres and moving in a north-northeast direction, but no structures were immediately threatened.

Forest officials said two hotshot crews were at the scene along with two helicopters, two single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and one fire engine.

They said scattered thunderstorms in the area were causing erratic winds which will affect fire behavior and direction as well as air and ground resources.