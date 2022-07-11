Skip to Content
Play Pals makes playtime more inclusive for youngsters with new pilot program in Cudahy

By Michael Schlesinger

    CUDAHY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A social in-person group for toddlers and their parents or caregivers offers a new program for children who might need a little help socializing with others. Starting today and happening every Monday for the foreseeable future…Park Pals is hosting a “sensory friendly” version of what it typically offers at the Cudahy Family Library. Softer, quieter music, longer transitions between activities, a calm down space, and tactile fidget toys are all a part of the activities.

The sensory friendly event gets underway at 3:30. It lasts a half hour and is followed by a larger, more typical Play Pals group also at the library. The session is free but capped at twelve youngsters. The pilot program is booked for this week, but you can reserve a spot for next Monday. Just click here to register. A therapist from Bee’s Knees Speech Therapy will also be on hand.

