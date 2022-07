HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Hollister woman is $5,000,000 richer after buying a scratcher at BMF Racing Company.

“When I scratched it, I saw A LOT of zeroes, I could barely believe my eyes!" said Maria Esparza Lupercio. She said she plans to buy a house and invest her newfound wealth in her future.

The BMF Racing Company will receive $25,000 for selling the winning scratcher.