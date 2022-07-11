BTS member V is a fan of Lizzo and the feeling seems mutual

By Marianne Garvey

Lizzo has some famous fans.

The singer saw a video of BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, dancing to her single “About Damn Time.”

Lizzo took to Twitter over the weekend to write, “Wait… is this real? Is V really dancing to about damn time?!?”

She also posted a clip of herself alongside the clip of V, doing the same moves to the song. In another tweet, she called them, “#VIZZO.”

The video was posted to the “BTS VLOG” and posted on YouTube over the weekend. The rest of the video features a day in the life of V as he drives around.

“About Damn Time” was released in April and topped Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart for a week in May. It also also hit No. 3 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

