Arson detectives investigating early morning fire in Elwood Park, Baltimore firefighter injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking into the possibility that someone deliberately set fire to a house in Elwood Park on Monday, according to authorities.

Baltimore’s firefighters were sent to extinguish a house fire n the 600 block of North Robinson Street as the sun was rising, according to the local firefighter’s union.

Pictures made public by the union show that firefighters found a plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

They also found flames pouring out of a two-story home, per the pictures.

One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze, according to union officials.

All of the occupants inside of the house were able to safely escape the fire, union officials said.

Following the fire, the Baltimore Police Department dispatched arson detectives and a forensics team to the fire site “to investigate a possible arson,” according to a police department spokesperson.

Detectives are investigating whether the fire is related to any of the weekend violence in that part of town, the spokesperson said.

