7 employees injured after explosion, fire at a Nevada plant

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — At least seven people were injured Monday after an explosion and fire at a commercial manufacturing plant southeast of Boulder City, authorities said.

City police and fire crews plus personnel from the Henderson Fire Department responded to the Armorock Polymer Concrete facility on U.S. 95 after the explosion occurred about 10 a.m.

The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

Authorities said the resulting fire was extinguished by 11:25 a.m. and the plant was being evacuated.

They said seven employees were transported to area hospitals but their names and medical conditions weren’t immediately available.

Armorock Polymer Concrete is located in an industrial area some 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Boulder City along U.S. 95.

Calls to the plant seeking comment on the explosion weren’t immediately returned.