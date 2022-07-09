Nicaragua goes after newspaper for reporting nuns’ explusion

By GABRIELA SELSER

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Nicaraguan government is now going after one of the few local newspapers that dared to report on its expulsion of the Missionaries of Charity, the order established by Mother Teresa. TAn employee of the independent newspaper La Prensa says two of its drivers have been jailed and police have raided the homes of two reporters. The employee spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons. The reporters had covered Thursday’s expulsion of 18 nuns of the Missionaries of Charity. It comes amid a crackdown against almost all civic organizations not allied with the government.