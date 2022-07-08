Skip to Content
CNN - Politics
By
Published 2:31 AM

White House ‘shocked and saddened’ over Abe shooting

<i>The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images</i><br/>Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks on December 24
The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Imag
The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks on December 24

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

The White House is “shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” a White House spokesperson tells CNN.

“We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan,” the spokesperson said early Friday morning.

Abe, 67, died after being shot during a speech in Nara, Japan, on Friday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content