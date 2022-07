US midfielder Luca de la Torre joins Celta Vigo in Spain

MADRID (AP) — United States midfielder Luca de la Torre has agreed to join Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, the club said Friday.

Celta said de la Torre will sign a four-year deal with the club based in northwest Spain.

He arrives from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, where he made 64 appearances in the Eredivisie over two seasons. He played for Fulham from 2016-20, making only occassional appearances.

The 24-year-old De la Torre has made 11 appearances for the U.S. national team, including two starts and two substitute appearances during World Cup qualifying

Born in San Diego, De la Torre holds a Spanish passport thanks his Spanish father.

He will join a Celta team that finished 11th in the Spanish league last season. Coached by Argentine Eduardo Coudet, Celta likes to play on the attack and relies on the goals of striker Iago Aspas.

De la Torre will be Celta’s second American player ever after Guiseppe Rossi in 2016-2017.

Celta did not release any financial details of the signing.

