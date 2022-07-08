Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

By FRANCESCA EBEL and MARIA GRAZIA MURRU

Associated Press

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian regional official is warning of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago. He said Friday that Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while dead bodies decompose in hot apartment buildings. Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians unleashed indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province. Moscow has claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other officials say Ukrainian troops hold a small part of the province. Russian President Vladimir Putin says his military is prepared for more brutal fighting. “Largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest,” Putin said.