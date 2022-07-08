Santa Cruz Police looking for armed robbery suspect

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Sunday at around 5 p.m., an armed robbery with a knife happened on the 1200 block of Locust Street.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s wearing a black ski mask and black jacket.

Police obtained surveillance video of the suspect running away and identified him as the one in the photo above.

If you recognize the suspect, contact Det. Boolootian 831-420-5839 or Rboolootian@cityofsantacruz.com