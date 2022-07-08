Report: Cuomo wrongly used state resources to promote book

By MAYSOON KHAN

Associated Press / Report for America

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A report by a law firm says former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo improperly used state employees and resources for a $5.1 million book deal in 2020. New York’s soon-to-be disbanded ethics commission moved Thursday to make the report public. It found Cuomo misused the power and authority of his office to create and promote the book for enormous personal profit. He had already written a majority of the book before he submitted a request seeking approval from the Joint Commission on Public Ethics in 2020.