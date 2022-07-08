Police: Georgia man killed after dragging officer with car

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Suburban Atlanta police officers have shot and killed a man. Authorities say 26-year-old Estaban Ramirez pinned an officer with his car and dragged the officer through a motel parking lot before he was shot in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that officers had approached Ramirez in a car, he put the car in reverse and hit a police car. They say an officer was pinned between the two vehicles and then dragged and injured. Police then shot Ramirez. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.