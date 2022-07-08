Monterey Mayor retires and endorses the next mayor

MONTEREY, CALIF (KION-TV)-- The City of Monterey will be looking for a new mayor as Mayor Clyde Roberson announced his retirement Friday.

The longtime politician has been a familiar face as he served the City of Monterey for nearly three decades. He was on the city council for 28 years and served six terms as mayor for a total of 12 years.

Roberson shared that he will still be active in the community.

"“I look forward to serving our city we love in other capacities,” Roberson said. “I was privileged to teach in Monterey for 35 years.

He was thankful for his family's support and also expressed his love for Monterey.

"My wife, Dottie, and I were fortunate to raise our children in Monterey, where they attended local schools," Roberson said. "Our grandchildren also go to school here. I have always loved Monterey."

In his announcement, Roberson gave an endorsement to current city council member Dan Albert. Albert has shown interest in running to be the next mayor.

"As a council member, Dan pays attention to the entire city," Roberson said. "During our six years together on the Council, I have seen that Dan knows how to get things done to meet the needs of all of Monterey and will take care of Monterey with us."

Roberson helped opened the Monterey Sports Center. He also started the Neighborhood Improvement Program. He also initiated the hotel moratorium to stop overdevelopment of our coastline.

Roberson's term ends in December.

