Donaldson, Carpenter lead Yanks over Red Sox 12-5

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning, Matt Carpenter homered among three hits in his first start in left field in a decade and the New York Yankees beat Boston 12-5 for their 10th win in their last 11 games against the Red Sox. Joey Gallo hit a two-run triple on a fly that right fielder Christian Arroyo lost in the twilight. New York opened a 15 1/2-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. The Yankees scored double-digit runs for a major league-high 14th time.