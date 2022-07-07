Raiders name Sandra Douglass Morgan NFL’s first Black female president

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's new president Thursday. Douglass Morgan will be the first Black female to be president of an NFL team.

"I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization," Morgan said to team employees in a letter obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks."

Morgan was vice-chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl before being named to her new role with the Raiders. Morgan also served as a city attorney for Las Vegas from 2013 to 2016.

Morgan will be the Raider's third team president in less than a year.

"Let me be clear -- I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed," Morgan said in the letter. "I've given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I've done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same."