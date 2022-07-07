Pakistani policeman killed, 4 wounded in hand grenade attack

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say assailants have thrown a hand grenade at a police post in the country’s northwest, killing an officer and wounding four people. No one claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack in Mardan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Police say officers transported the dead and wounded to a hospital. Pakistan’s northwestern former tribal regions share a lengthy porous border with Afghanistan and for years served as a safe haven for militants. The military carried out operations to clear the areas. That forced the militants to escape into Afghanistan or hide in other areas near the border.