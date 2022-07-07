LEADING OFF: Gibson dealt Cards again, Gray area in Texas

By The Associated Press

The last time Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Kyle Gibson faced the St. Louis Cardinals, they hit four consecutive home runs off him in the first inning. Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson went deep in succession last Saturday, the first time in major league history a team homered four straight times in the first inning. Gibson will try to turn the tables Friday in St. Louis when he faces Adam Wainwright. Elsewhere, two talented young hitters square off in Seattle when rookie phenom Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners host Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays.