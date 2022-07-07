Hugh Grant encouraged British demonstrators to blast ‘Benny Hill’ theme song — and they did

By Megan Thomas, CNN

Actor Hugh Grant sought a little humor in response to British Prime Minister Borris Johnson’s announcement Thursday that he will resign and found it in the most brilliant way.

Grant posted a tweet, tagging protestor and activist Steve Bray on Thursday, subtly suggesting he play the theme song to the British comedy TV series “The Benny Hill Show” outside of Parliament.

“Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back,” Grant wrote. “Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”

Bray, as it happened, did.

“Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune,” he wrote in response.

The comical song, officially titled “Yackety Sax,” could then be heard in the background of news reports about Johnson’s resignation.

“The Benny Hill Show,” which starred the late comedian Benny Hill and featured slapstick sketches, originally aired on the BBC for eight seasons beginning in 1955.

Grant most recently starred in the HBO miniseries “The Undoing” but one of his most memorable roles was in the romantic comedy “Love, Actually,” where he played a newly elected British Prime Minister.

