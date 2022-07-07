Governor Gavin Newsom announces California will make its own insulin

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a plan to allocate $100 million in state funding to have the state make its own insulin.

"Nothing epitomizes market failure more than the cost of insulin," said Newsom. "Many Americans experience out-of-pocket costs anywhere from $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug."

Half of the funding will go towards developing low-cost insulin products, and the other $50 million will be spent on a Califronia-based insulin manufacturing facility.

This is in hopes of creating new, high-paying jobs and a more robust supply chain in California.