Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rushed to hospital after possible shooting, suspect arrested and charged with attempted murder, NHK reports

By Helen Regan, CNN

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been rushed to hospital following a possible shooting during a speech in Nara, Japan, public broadcaster NHK reports.

The broadcaster reported Abe collapsed while giving a campaign speech on a street in Nara City at around 11:30 a.m. local time and appeared to be bleeding after a possible gunshot from the back.

According to a Liberal Democratic Party official, Abe was shot in the chest before being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, NHK reported. The former prime minister was then moved to Nara Medical University.

A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun was retrieved, the broadcaster reported.

CNN has not yet been able to independently verify these reports.

Former Liberal Democratic Party leader, Abe is Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, holding office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, before resigning due to health reasons.

An aerial photo showed emergency vehicles at the scene in Nara, and a small crowd gathered on the sidewalk. Video broadcast on NHK showed police wrestling a man to the ground on the street near to where Abe was delivering his campaign speech.

Abe was making the speech in support of LDP candidates ahead of the upcoming Upper House elections scheduled for Sunday. He was due to head to Kyoto and Saitama prefecture, near the capital Tokyo.

An official from the Nara City Fire Department confirmed to CNN that a man collapsed while giving a speech on Friday and that man has been transported by ambulance to hospital. The official said he could not confirm the identity of the man or his current medical status.

This is a breaking story more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.