Defending Big 12 champ Baylor tabbed preseason favorite

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Media who cover the Big 12 have tabbed defending champion Baylor as the preseason favorite to win the conference football title again. It is the first time Baylor has been favored in the preseason vote. The Bears got 17 of the 41 first-place votes. Oklahoma had 12 first-place votes and was picked second ahead of Oklahoma State, which lost 21-16 to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game last December. Texas junior running back Bijan Robinson was named the preseason offensive player of the year in the media vote. Kansas State junior linebacker Felix Anudike-Uzomah was picked as the top defender.