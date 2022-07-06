North Dakota man appeals convictions in slayings of 4 people

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man sentenced to life in prison for killing four people at a North Dakota business is appealing his conviction. An attorney for Chad Isaak argues the man’s conviction should be reversed because of errors during jury selection and violations of Isaak’s right to a public trial. Prosecutors have until July 30 to file a response. A jury in August found the 48-year-old Washburn chiropractor guilty of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, and employees Adam Fuehrer, Bill Cobb and his wife, Lois Cobb.