Nick Kyrgios reaches 1st Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal after beating Cristian Garin in straight sets at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old acknowledged after the victory that he was not sure he ever would get to the final four at a major tournament. Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina advanced to the women’s semifinals by winning Wednesday. Kyrgios is the first unseeded, and lowest-ranked, man to get to the semifinals at the All England Club since 2008. He also is due in court next month to face an allegation of common assault stemming from something that happened in December.