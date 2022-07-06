Man charged with killing mother at sea seeks freedom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea in a plot to inherit millions of dollars is asking a federal court judge to authorize his release from custody pending trial. The attorney for Nathan Carman says he is not a flight risk or a danger to the community. Carman pleaded not guilty in May to a charge he killed his mother while on a fishing trip in September 2016 and a series of fraud charges as part of an effort to inherit as much as $7 million. Prosecutors also say Carman shot his grandfather to death in 2013, but he was not charged with that killing. Carman has repeatedly denied any involvement in both deaths.