Key witness: Netanyahu received gifts from billionaires

By EMILY ROSE

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A key witness in former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial has taken the stand. Hadas Klein has described the gifts of champagne and cigars she was instructed to deliver to Netanyahu and his wife by her boss, Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan. The allegations are at the epicenter of the country’s political crisis. Klein testified on Tuesday and Wednesday, saying she was instructed to buy gifts for the Netanyahus so that Milchan could stay in the couple’s good graces. The expensive gifts are the subject of one of three corruption cases against Netanyahu. He denies the charges and says they amount to an attempt to oust him from office.