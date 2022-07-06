Iran media: Revolutionary Guard accuses diplomats of spying

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media reported on Wednesday that the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has accused the deputy ambassador of the United Kingdom and other foreigners of “espionage” and taking soil samples from prohibited military zones. It was not immediately clear if the diplomat and other foreigners were detained. The news outlets said the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy, Giles Whitaker, and other foreigners faced “spying” charges after visiting forbidden areas in the country while the Guard was carrying out ballistic missile tests. There was no comment from the U.K. Foreign Office. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the foreigners had been arrested, but did not say when or whether they were currently in custody.