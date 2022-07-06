Indianapolis man pleads guilty to killing mail carrier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a 23-year-old Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier. They say Tony Cushingberry entered the plea in the April 27, 2020, slaying of 45-year-old mail carrier Angela Summers in Indianapolis. Court documents say Cushingberry was upset about the lack of mail delivery to his home because of an aggressive dog. Cushingberry pursued Summers onto a neighbor’s porch, causing Summers to reach for her can of defensive spray, and spray Cushingberry. Cushingberry took out a handgun from his waistband and shot Summers in the chest. Summers collapsed and was pronounced dead at a hospital.