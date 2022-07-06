CSUMB, DART and Joby Aviation given $1.5 million in funding

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The James Irvine Foundation has given a $1.5 million grant to Cal State Monterey Bay, Automation and Robotics Initiative, and Joby Aviation.

This grant will go towards four California initiatives to help with creating better careers, fair work, just prosperity, and priority communities. This 15-month grant will "catalyze local efforts to create new pathways to quality jobs and economic mobility in Monterey County," said the James Irvine Foundation.

“The deepening partnership between Monterey Bay DART, Joby Aviation and CSU Monterey Bay represents the robust regional coordination, alignment, and partnership across academia, industry, and government needed to leverage existing opportunities and create new quality jobs in the region,” said James Irvine Foundation Priority Communities Initiative Director, Jessica Kaczmarek.

The grant money will go towards building a training center for Joby pilots.

“Not only is Joby pioneering an entirely new air transportation system with zero operating emissions, they continue to expand their footprint here in the Monterey Bay region, providing an incredible opportunity for our communities. We hope this work can yield broad industry and community benefit,” said Josh Metz, executive director of Monterey Bay DART.