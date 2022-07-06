Children among 50 held 100 days after Nigeria train attack

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Families of hostages taken by gunmen who attacked a passenger train near Nigeria’s capital in March say at least five children are among the 50 people still held. The families held a protest Wednesday, 100 days after the kidnapping, to demand more action to rescue the hostages. AbdulFatai Jimoh, chairman of the families union, said their key demand is for the government to work faster “because the longer our people stay in the bush, the more they are exposed to a lot of danger.” Police spokesperson Mohammed Jalige told The Associated Press that although no arrest has been made, the police are “still gathering intelligence from locals” to find and rescue the hostages.