Biden plans to nominate Denver airport CEO to head the FAA

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

President Joe Biden plans to nominate the CEO of the Denver airport to become the next head of the Federal Aviation Administration. The White House announced Wednesday that Biden plans to nominate Phillip Washington. He has been the CEO of Denver International Airport since last year. Before that, he was the head of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. If confirmed by the Senate, Washington will lead an agency that has come under fire for its approval of the Boeing 737 Max jetliner and, more recently, a shortage of air traffic controllers that airlines blame for many flight delays.