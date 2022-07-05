Ice hockey ban on Russia, Belarus upheld on safety grounds

ZURICH (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation has rejected appeals by Russia and its ally Belarus against bans from the world championship following the invasion of Ukraine. The IIHF disciplinary board ruled the decision “was not a sanction but was a safety policy” and also “the safety policy was not discriminatory and was proportionate.” Neither Russia nor Belarus played at the men’s world championship in May. That tournament was won by host nation Finland. Russia was also stripped of the right to host next year’s men’s world championship.