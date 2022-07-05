Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses on stage during concert in Michigan

By Brie Stimson

TOWNSHIP, MICH. (KION-TV)- Music legend Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert in Michigan Tuesday night.

Santana was treated by medics after he passed out and was taken off stage while waving to cheering fans, according to FOX 2 Detroit and fan video from the concert.

Santana, 74, was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, Independence Township, Michigan.

Santana passed out40 minutes into his set while performing "Joy," said FOX 2. He sat down on a riser and appeared to lose consciousness.

"Suddenly the music just died down," reporter Lori Pinson of FOX 2, who was at the concert, reported. "I didn't see him collapse on stage, but everyone had him off to the side. Suddenly a chair appeared where there was not one before. The medics began to rush up on stage."

Officials said the musician was receiving "serious medical attention," WDIV-TV reported.

"Ladies and gentlemen as you can see have a severe medical emergency," a staffer reportedly told the audience, according to Ultimateclassicrock.com. "Let’s share our prayers… We need it right now… Please send your light and love to this man."

A privacy curtain was placed between Santana and the audience while under medical care on the stage and after about 20 minutes he was taken off.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

This story was written with help from Fox 2.