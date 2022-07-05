Greek PM criticizes ‘constant aggressive behavior’ of Turkey

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says Russia’s war in Ukraine is a “turning point” in the course of Europe. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed Tuesday that any type of outcome that could embolden aggression by other nations on the continent must be avoided. Greece has long-standing disputes with Turkey that brought them to the brink of war three times in the last half-century. Greece has voiced strong support for Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion.