3 charged in ‘targeted’ shooting at Nashville apartment complex

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police have obtained warrants charging three people with criminal homicide and attempted murder in a shooting at an apartment complex on Woodland Pointe Drive in May.

Police said Nelson Soto, 31, was killed and a female passenger in his vehicle was injured during the shooting on May 22 in an apartment complex parking lot.

According to police, Clesi Hodges, 45, contracted Brandon L. Sharp, 35 to murder Soto and the female victim due to an ongoing feud. A third man, Jaime Cooper, 39, is alleged to have assisted Sharp by luring the victims to the parking lot where Sharp opened fire on the vehicle. Soto died at the scene. The female victim sustained serious injuries.

Police said Hodges and Sharp are both in custody on unrelated charges. Cooper remains at large.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.