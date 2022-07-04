The “Spirit of Watsonville” alive and well on Independence Day

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The 4th of July was a site for many festivities across the Central Coast.

The Spirit of Watsonville was fully shown in a parade that featured anime, Disney and a plethora of other characters.

The parade was held on Main Street and ended on First Street at noon.

"Thousands of spectators line the route five to six people deep. Those wanting a front-row seat, place their chairs along the route early in the morning of the parade date," said parade organizers.

The theme for this parade was "Stars on Main Street."