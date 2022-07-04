South Salinas residents see hot air balloon near homes on 4th of July

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A hot air balloon was seen hovering over homes in South Salinas on the 4th of July.

Salinas Police said they received multiple calls at 8 a.m., and residents were able to speak with the three people in the basekt. That's how low the balloon got to the ground.

Salinas Police said the balloon was also dangerously close to power lines. The hot air balloon drifted around homes for around 30 minutes.

The balloon ended up landing safely at University Park School.