Six dead and 24 injured during 4th of July parade in Illinois, suspect still on the loose

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois, (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 4, 2022, at 11:01 a.m.-- The Highland Police Department confirms six people are dead and 24 are injured.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli confirmed witness reports that the shooter opened fire from the roof of a nearby business.

"By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random," Coveilli said.

The suspect is a white male, 18-20 years old, with black hair, a small build and wearing a blue t-shirt according to police.

UPDATED INFO FROM HOSPITAL:



NorthShore Hospital is currently treating *26* individuals and five have been transported to NorthShore Evanston Hospital



Most suffered gunshot wounds & “the remaining sustained injuries as a result of the ensuing chaos at the parade”

@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/WQ6cECCj5C — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) July 4, 2022

"Our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. "On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us."

---

Five people are confirmed dead and 19 were taken to the hospital after a shooting that occurred during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park Illinois, according to the Associated Press.

As of 12:15 p.m eastern time., the gunman remained at large and authorities urged people in the area to "shelter in place. Law enforcement is searching for the suspect."

Police radio traffic described the gunman as possibly having a "large yellow backpack, like an Army-style backpack," according to our Fox affiliate.

The parade began at 10 a.m. but 10 minutes into the event it was disrupted after people heard gunfire. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds ran for safety.

---

By Anders Hagstrom, Tyler O'Neil

Multiple people have been wounded after a reported shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Witnesses say crowds fled after hearing gunfire, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground and another under a blanket, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The number of victims remains unclear. Police have asked for a canine unit to assist in finding the suspect.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, where Highland Park is located, said a shooting did occur and people should avoid the area. The sheriff's office did not say how many victims there were.

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.



Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

Neither the Highland Park Police Department nor the sheriff's office immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

"Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park," Highland Mayor Nancy Rotering announced on Twitter. "Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

This article was written with help from the Associated Press.