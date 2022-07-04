Seaside Police Chief reacts to Highland Park mass shooting

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- In light of the horrific mass shooting in Highland Illinois during a 4th of July parade Monday. KION reached out to Seaside Interim Police Chief Nick Borges.

"I’ve been watching the updates. Completely awful. We will have a police presence at all events in our city today," said Borges. We are highly trained to deal with these types of violent attacks. I ask people to be peacefully aware of their environment and report any suspicious activity to us right away."

The City of Seaside is hosting its annual Red, White and Blues festival on Monday, July 4, 2022, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at the City Hall Lawn.