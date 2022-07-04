Skip to Content
Raveloson scores 2 goals as LA Galaxy defeats Montreal

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson scored twice as the LA Galaxy defeated Montreal 4-0 on Monday night.

Both of Raveloson’s goals for the Galaxy (8-6-3) came in the second half, the first in the 60th minute and the second in the 79th.

The Galaxy also got one goal each from Dejan Joveljic and Chicharito.

The Galaxy visit Los Angeles FC on Friday, while Montreal (9-7-2) will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

