Preliminary hearing set for man charged with shooting two Pocatello police officers

By Kalama Hines

POCATELLO (eastidahonews.com) — A man who allegedly shot two Pocatello police officers in May is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 14.

Todd Vernon Brewer, 45, is charged with four felonies, two for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and two for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brewer was taken into police custody following an officer-involved shooting on May 5.

During the fight, officers Mackenzie Handel and Demetrius Amos were shot and had to be transported to Portneuf Medical Center for emergency care. Both have since been discharged to continue their recoveries at home.

Details about what happened during the incident are not available as police reports and court documents have been sealed.

According to a motion filed by Bannock County chief deputy prosecuting attorney JaNiece Price, the documents “contain highly intimate facts or statements” that could be “objectionable to a reasonable person.” The motion also states that reports contain facts and statements “that might endanger the safety” of those involved and impact the suspect’s ability to receive a fair trial.

That motion was approved, and all documents regarding the case were sealed.

The Idaho State Journal filed a motion to unseal the documents but the motion was denied.

Brewer is currently being held at the Bannock County Jail on $1 million bond. If he does post bond, four no-contact orders would be issued, barring him from contact with victims and witnesses.

Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman will oversee the preliminary hearing.

At this hearing, the prosecution team will present evidence as well as witness and victim testimony. The defense will counter, then Jarman will determine if there is sufficient evidence to necessitate a jury trial.

If Jarman does bind Brewer over to district court for trial, a district judge will be assigned to the case, and district court arraignment will be scheduled.

Though Brewer has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Brewer could face 60 years in prison and $200,000 in fines.

