Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas fined after fiery Wimbledon match

By George Ramsay, CNN

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have both been fined following their fiery third-round match at Wimbledon on Saturday.

World No. 5 Tsitsipas was handed a $10,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct — the joint-highest single fine of the tournament so far.

After the match, he apologized for hitting a ball into the stands, which is deemed a separate offense in the grand slam rulebook.

Kyrgios, who won the match in four sets and faces USA’s Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round on Monday, was fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity.

That means the Australian has been fined $14,000 so far this tournament, having been sanctioned for spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was disrespecting him during his first-round match against Britain’s Paul Jubb.

Following Saturday’s heated contest, Tsitsipas and Kyrgios continued to trade barbs off the court — the Greek fourth seed calling his opponent “evil” and a “bully,” while Kyrgios said Tsitsipas is “not liked” in the locker room.

“I did nothing towards Stefanos today that was disrespectful,” he added. “I was not drilling him with balls. To come in here and say I bullied him, that’s just soft.”

Kyrgios has attracted controversy for his on-court behavior throughout his career, but at this year’s Wimbledon he has also played some of his best tennis — notably as he swept past Filip Krajinovic is just an hour and 25 minutes in the second round.

The 27-year-old has reached the quarterfinals of a grand slam on two previous occasions — a record he could equal by beating Nakashima when the pair meet on Centre Court.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.